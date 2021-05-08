Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angela Martinez, the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) noncommissioned in charge of material control, checks inventory on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2021. As operations manager by trade, Martinez is responsible for maintaining the warehouse materials which are used to help repair and sustain the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

