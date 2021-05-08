Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter

    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angela Martinez, the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) noncommissioned in charge of material control, checks inventory on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2021. As operations manager by trade, Martinez is responsible for maintaining the warehouse materials which are used to help repair and sustain the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Gimhae Air Base
    Base Resiliency Exercise

