Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter [Image 2 of 4]

    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angela Martinez, the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) noncommissioned in charge of material control, members from the Korean Airline fire department and Airmen assigned to the 354th CES pose for a group photo on Gimhae Air Base, South Korea, April 2019. Martinez served as a translator during a Base Resiliency Exercise in South Korea where she worked with a team from the 354th CES and their ROK counterparts. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:10
    Photo ID: 6811816
    VIRIN: 210805-F-PA001-1002
    Resolution: 960x540
    Size: 142.57 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter
    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter
    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter
    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multi-capable Iceman: CES Airman serves as Korean interpreter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Gimhae Air Base
    Base Resiliency Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT