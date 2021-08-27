U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron set up a runway marker on the Poroyna Highway in Bulgaria during Thracian Summer 2021, Aug. 27, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group tested their ability to rapidly deploy a landing zone location with a three-man team consisting of an airfield manager, air traffic controller and engineer that surveys, establishes and operates the landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 14:59
|Photo ID:
|6811814
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-HT863-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|BG
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
This work, Thracian Summer 2021: My way is the highway [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
