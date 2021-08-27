Thracian Summer 2021: My way is the highway

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron set up a runway marker on the Poroyna Highway in Bulgaria during Thracian Summer 2021, Aug. 27, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group tested their ability to rapidly deploy a landing zone location with a three-man team consisting of an airfield manager, air traffic controller and engineer that surveys, establishes and operates the landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

