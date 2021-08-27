Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer 2021: My way is the highway [Image 6 of 6]

    Thracian Summer 2021: My way is the highway

    BULGARIA

    08.27.2021

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron set up a runway marker on the Poroyna Highway in Bulgaria during Thracian Summer 2021, Aug. 27, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group tested their ability to rapidly deploy a landing zone location with a three-man team consisting of an airfield manager, air traffic controller and engineer that surveys, establishes and operates the landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Summer 2021: My way is the highway [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    landing zone
    interoperability
    bilateral training
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    C-130J

