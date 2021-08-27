Thracian Summer 2021: My way is the highway

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andy Schnell, 435th Contingency Response Squadron assistant director of operations, positions a runway marker during Thracian Summer 2021 at Poroyna Highway, Bulgaria, Aug. 27, 2021. Continual field training exercises and interactions between allied and partner forces, such as Thracian Summer, allow U.S. and Bulgarian forces to work together as a team to address security threats in and beyond Europe, and enable all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

