Thracian Summer 2021: My way is the highway

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft takes off during Thracian Summer 2021 at Poroyna Highway, Bulgaria, Aug. 27, 2021. This operation exercised elements of Agile Combat Employment and enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

