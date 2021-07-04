Yokota residents take advantage of free swag and ice cream in front of the Yokota Community Center at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 7, 2021. Yokota’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office teamed up with the Yokota United Service Organizations to kick off National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, which is observed every year during the month of April. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requires all Service members to make a personal commitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 22:42 Photo ID: 6810519 VIRIN: 210407-F-XW241-0026 Resolution: 4648x3320 Size: 8.9 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Air Base observes SAAPM with ice cream social, bowling, and more [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.