Yokota Air Base observes SAAPM with ice cream social, bowling, and more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicole Rodriguez, volunteer victim advocate, offers Sexual Assault Awareness and Response promotional items to Glynis Martin, Yokota commissary head bagger, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 7, 2021. Yokota’s SAPR office teamed up with the Yokota United Service Organizations to kick off National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with free swag and ice cream in front of the Yokota Community Center. SAAPM is observed every year during the month of April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson)

Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 by TSgt Amanda Sampson