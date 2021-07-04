Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base observes SAAPM with ice cream social, bowling, and more [Image 3 of 4]

    Yokota Air Base observes SAAPM with ice cream social, bowling, and more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Robert Whitaker, 374th Airlift Wing sexual assault response coordinator, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicole Rodriguez, volunteer victim advocate, chat with a Yokota resident at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 7, 2021. Yokota’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office teamed up with the Yokota United Service Organizations to kick off National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with free swag and ice cream in front of the Yokota Community Center. SAAPM is observed every year during the month of April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson)

    Awareness
    Sexual Assault
    SAPR
    Military
    SAAPM
    3N0X6

