    Outdoor Recreation Water Sports Equipment Rental Picture Story [Image 8 of 9]

    Outdoor Recreation Water Sports Equipment Rental Picture Story

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott Fremming 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Eric Donner, outdoor recreation customer, exits the store after paying for the paddleboard rental at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. The outdoor recreation shop provides all the necessary equipment ensure renters can safely and legally have fun while in Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott Fremming)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6810445
    VIRIN: 030620-F-HX653-015
    Resolution: 5971x4265
    Size: 13.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outdoor Recreation Water Sports Equipment Rental Picture Story [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

