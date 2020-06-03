U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Eric Donner, outdoor recreation customer, pays for the paddleboard rental at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. The MWR staff makes sure that customers are provided with all the necessary equipment to enjoy their time in Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott Fremming)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 20:52 Photo ID: 6810446 VIRIN: 030620-F-HX653-014 Resolution: 6245x4461 Size: 17.72 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outdoor Recreation Water Sports Equipment Rental Picture Story [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.