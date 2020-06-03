Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outdoor Recreation Water Sports Equipment Rental Picture Story [Image 7 of 9]

    Outdoor Recreation Water Sports Equipment Rental Picture Story

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott Fremming 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Safety equipment and a paddle rest atop a paddleboard in the outdoor recreation shop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. Renters are required to have proper safety equipment and the recreational assistants ensure that customers are properly fitted. The MWR staff makes sure that customers are provided with all the necessary equipment to enjoy their time in Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott Fremming)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6810444
    VIRIN: 030620-F-HX653-013
    Resolution: 5886x4204
    Size: 14.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outdoor Recreation Water Sports Equipment Rental Picture Story [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

