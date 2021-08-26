A U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West member conducts a sweep during a law enforcement training exercise in the Columbia River, between Washington and Oregon, Thursday, August 26, 2021. The Coast Guard’s MSRT is a tactical unit that specializes in maritime counterterrorism and high-risk law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6810290
|VIRIN:
|210826-G-AF140-1048
|Resolution:
|4079x2719
|Size:
|982.93 KB
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training exercise in the Columbia River [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
