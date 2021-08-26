Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training exercise in the Columbia River

Shown is a 33-foot Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team law enforcement special purpose craft and an MSRT 26-foot transportable port security boat underway in the mouth of the Columbia River, between Washington and Oregon, during a law enforcement training exercise, Thursday, August 26, 2021. The Coast Guard’s MSRT is a tactical unit that specializes in maritime counterterrorism and high-risk law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6810287
|VIRIN:
|210826-G-AF140-1008
|Resolution:
|3572x2381
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
