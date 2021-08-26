Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training exercise in the Columbia River

Shown is a 33-foot Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team law enforcement special purpose craft and an MSRT 26-foot transportable port security boat underway in the mouth of the Columbia River, between Washington and Oregon, during a law enforcement training exercise, Thursday, August 26, 2021. The Coast Guard’s MSRT is a tactical unit that specializes in maritime counterterrorism and high-risk law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

