    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training exercise in the Columbia River [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training exercise in the Columbia River

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West members stand lookout while underway in the Columbia River, between Washington and Oregon, Thursday, August 26, 2021 during a law enforcement training exercise. The Coast Guard’s MSRT is a tactical unit that specializes in maritime counterterrorism and high-risk law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 17:58
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training exercise in the Columbia River [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Columbia River
    Maritime Security Response Team
    MSRT

