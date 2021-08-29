Afghanistan Evacuation

Col. Clifford Theony, 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group commander, speaks to members of his team during a power up ceremony Aug. 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 1st ECEG recently stood-up a powerplant that supplies power to tents which provide temporary living facilities for Afghanistan evacuees while they wait for flights to their next destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

