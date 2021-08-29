Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 4 of 7]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    AFGHANISTAN

    08.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, turns on the power to a newly installed powerplant Aug. 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group recently stood-up the powerplant that supplies power to tents which provide temporary living facilities for Afghanistan evacuees while they wait for flights to their next destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    USAF
    Afghanevacuation
    Senior Airman Noah Coger

