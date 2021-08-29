Afghanistan Evacuation

Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, turns on the power to a newly installed powerplant Aug. 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group recently stood-up the powerplant that supplies power to tents which provide temporary living facilities for Afghanistan evacuees while they wait for flights to their next destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

