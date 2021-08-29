Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks to members of the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group Aug. 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 1st ECEG recently stood-up a powerplant that supplies power to tents which provide temporary living facilities for Afghanistan evacuees while they wait for flights to their next destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 15:51 Photo ID: 6810183 VIRIN: 210829-F-AL900-1510 Resolution: 4966x3304 Size: 3.87 MB Location: AF Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.