2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard

Dr. Dallas Kratzer speaks to Kentucky Army National Guard soldiers and their families Aug. 14, 2021, during an Army Strong Bonds event held at Great Wolf Lodge in Mason, Ohio. Kratzer, a retired lieutenant colonel from the Air National Guard, has been working with Kentucky Guard chaplains and teaching at events like this for seven years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Cody Stagner)
|08.14.2021
|08.30.2021 13:04
|6810014
|210814-Z-DW047-049
|6000x4000
|3.01 MB
|KY, US
|1
|1
