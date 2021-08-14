Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard [Image 4 of 4]

    2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Capt. Cody Stagner 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard chaplains hosted Army Strong Bonds, Aug. 13 - 15, 2021, at Great Wolf Lodge in Mason, Ohio. From left, Chaplains (1st Lt.) Paul Kauffman, (1st Lt.) Cody Zimmerman, (Capt.) Greg Granderson,
    Dr. Dallas Kratzer, (Maj.) Joshua Stine, (Capt.) Curtis Adams, and (Lt. Col.) Bill Draper. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Cody Stagner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 13:04
    Photo ID: 6810016
    VIRIN: 210814-Z-DW047-067
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Cody Stagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard
    2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard
    2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard
    2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Putting first things first at 2021 Strong Bonds

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Army National Guard
    Army Families
    Army Chaplain Corps
    Great Wolf Lodge
    Army Strong Bonds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT