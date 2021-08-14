Kentucky Army National Guard chaplains hosted Army Strong Bonds, Aug. 13 - 15, 2021, at Great Wolf Lodge in Mason, Ohio. From left, Chaplains (1st Lt.) Paul Kauffman, (1st Lt.) Cody Zimmerman, (Capt.) Greg Granderson,
Dr. Dallas Kratzer, (Maj.) Joshua Stine, (Capt.) Curtis Adams, and (Lt. Col.) Bill Draper. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Cody Stagner)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 13:04
|Photo ID:
|6810016
|VIRIN:
|210814-Z-DW047-067
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Cody Stagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Putting first things first at 2021 Strong Bonds
LEAVE A COMMENT