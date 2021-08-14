2021 Army Strong Bonds for Kentucky National Guard

Kentucky Army National Guard chaplains hosted Army Strong Bonds, Aug. 13 - 15, 2021, at Great Wolf Lodge in Mason, Ohio. During the event, Soldiers and their families learned new ways to communicate with one another based on The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Families, a book by best-selling author Dr. Stephen R. Covey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Cody Stagner)
Putting first things first at 2021 Strong Bonds
