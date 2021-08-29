Relinquishing Command

Georgia Army National Guard Lt. Col. Nathaniel Knight transfers the colors of the 1st Battalion 214th Field Artillery Regiment to Lt. Col. Copeland Rowell to signify his relinquishing of command while incoming commander, Lt. Col. Davis Mitchum observes. The change of command took place Aug. 29, 2021 at the battalion’s headquarters in Elberton, Ga.

