Georgia Army National Guard Lt. Col. Nathaniel Knight transfers the colors of the 1st Battalion 214th Field Artillery Regiment to Lt. Col. Copeland Rowell to signify his relinquishing of command while incoming commander, Lt. Col. Davis Mitchum observes. The change of command took place Aug. 29, 2021 at the battalion’s headquarters in Elberton, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6810001
|VIRIN:
|210829-A-AQ105-059
|Resolution:
|4748x3392
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|ELBERTON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Relinquishing Command [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
History and Tradition Celebrated at Granite Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT