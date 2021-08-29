Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relinquishing Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Relinquishing Command

    ELBERTON, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Lt. Col. Nathaniel Knight transfers the colors of the 1st Battalion 214th Field Artillery Regiment to Lt. Col. Copeland Rowell to signify his relinquishing of command while incoming commander, Lt. Col. Davis Mitchum observes. The change of command took place Aug. 29, 2021 at the battalion’s headquarters in Elberton, Ga.

    This work, Relinquishing Command [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

