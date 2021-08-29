Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Granite Battalion

    ELBERTON, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Citizen Soldiers of the 1st Battalion 214th Field Artillery Regiment conduct a change of command ceremony at their home station in Elberton, Ga. Aug. 29, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Davis Mitchum assumed command from Lt. Col. Nathaniel Knight

    This work, The Granite Battalion [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    History and Tradition Celebrated at Granite Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    Field Artillery
    Artillery
    National Guard
    Elberton

