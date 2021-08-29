The Granite Battalion

Citizen Soldiers of the 1st Battalion 214th Field Artillery Regiment conduct a change of command ceremony at their home station in Elberton, Ga. Aug. 29, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Davis Mitchum assumed command from Lt. Col. Nathaniel Knight
|08.29.2021
|08.30.2021 12:55
|6809999
|210829-A-AQ105-925
|5660x2664
|3.18 MB
|ELBERTON, GA, US
|1
|0
History and Tradition Celebrated at Granite Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
