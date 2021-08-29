Georgia Army National Guard Lt. Col. Davis Mitchum assumes command of the 1st Battalion 214th Field Artillery Regiment following a ceremony at the unit’s Elberton headquarters Aug. 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6810000
|VIRIN:
|210829-A-AQ105-982
|Resolution:
|4769x3407
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|ELBERTON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assuming Command [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
History and Tradition Celebrated at Granite Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
