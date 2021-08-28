MV-22 Osprey Refuels Aboard USS Arlington

210828-N-MD802-1249

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 28, 2021) — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class LeAndre Clements, stands landing signalman enlisted aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as Sailors and a Marine return from placing chocks and chains on an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the “Fighting Griffins” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266, Aug. 28, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA