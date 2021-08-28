Army Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS Arlington

210828-N-MD802-1153

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 28, 2021) — A U.S Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment conducts deck landing qualifications aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 28, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

