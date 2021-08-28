Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22 Osprey Refuels Aboard USS Arlington [Image 7 of 7]

    MV-22 Osprey Refuels Aboard USS Arlington

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210828-N-MD802-1273
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 28, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) refuel an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the “Fighting Griffins” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266, Aug. 28, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

