MV-22 Osprey Refuels Aboard USS Arlington

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 28, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) refuel an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the “Fighting Griffins” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266, Aug. 28, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)
