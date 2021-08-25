Ike Conducts Maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

210825-N-MD713-1028 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 25, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Elizabeth River. Ike is en route to Norfolk Naval Shipyard to start the basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske/Released)

