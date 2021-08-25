Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Conducts Maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard [Image 4 of 5]

    Ike Conducts Maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Pinske 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210825-N-MD713-1055 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 25, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Elizabeth River. Ike is en route to Norfolk Naval Shipyard to start the basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Conducts Maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cameron Pinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Portsmouth
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    NNSY
    C2F

