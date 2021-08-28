Staff Sgt. Andres Rivera, with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation, waves goodbye after leaving boxes of food provisions at the community of Honore, Haiti, Aug. 28, 2021. So far the PRANGA Soldiers have already transported approximately 14,450 pounds of cargo to include, but not limited to, food, water, power generators, and medical equipment. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6809649 VIRIN: 210828-Z-XG945-010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.52 MB Location: HONORE, HT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.