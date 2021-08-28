Staff Sgt. Harold Rivera, aboard a UH-60 helicopter, observes local residents of the community of Honore, Haiti, as the aircraft lifts into the air, Aug. 28, 2021. The guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation have been an essential part of the USAID-led relief efforts since arriving in the country on Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)
Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
