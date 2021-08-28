Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done [Image 9 of 10]

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

    HONORE, HAITI

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Harold Rivera, aboard a UH-60 helicopter, observes local residents of the community of Honore, Haiti, as the aircraft lifts into the air, Aug. 28, 2021. The guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation have been an essential part of the USAID-led relief efforts since arriving in the country on Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 08:04
    Photo ID: 6809648
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-XG945-009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: HONORE, HT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    JTFHaiti
    USAID
    Army
    National Guard
    JTFHaiti2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT