It’s already been 12 days since citizen-Soldiers, with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation, departed Puerto Rico and became part of the Joint Task Force Haiti. During this time, the guardsmen have been assisting the USAID-lead relief efforts at Port-au-Prince, Haiti. So far they have been essential for the aid operation, and have completed at least 28 humanitarian missions, which amount to more than 128 flying hours. Additionally, the crews have transported approximately 14,450 pounds of cargo (food, water, power generators, medical equipment, etc.), 63 passengers, and 9 civilians who required emergency-medical evacuation.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 08:04
|Story ID:
|404145
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done, by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS
