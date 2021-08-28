Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

Photo By Sgt. Agustin Montanez | Staff Sgt. Andres Rivera, with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation, waves...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Agustin Montanez | Staff Sgt. Andres Rivera, with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation, waves goodbye after leaving boxes of food provisions at the community of Honore, Haiti, Aug. 28, 2021. So far the PRANGA Soldiers have already transported approximately 14,450 pounds of cargo to include, but not limited to, food, water, power generators, and medical equipment. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released) see less | View Image Page

It’s already been 12 days since citizen-Soldiers, with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation, departed Puerto Rico and became part of the Joint Task Force Haiti. During this time, the guardsmen have been assisting the USAID-lead relief efforts at Port-au-Prince, Haiti. So far they have been essential for the aid operation, and have completed at least 28 humanitarian missions, which amount to more than 128 flying hours. Additionally, the crews have transported approximately 14,450 pounds of cargo (food, water, power generators, medical equipment, etc.), 63 passengers, and 9 civilians who required emergency-medical evacuation.