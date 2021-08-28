310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command transfers authority to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis and Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea M. Redd, the command team for 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, bow their heads during the invocation given at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Aug. 28, 2021. The ceremony was symbolic of 3rd ESC, deployed out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, assuming the operational command post mission for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command from the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

