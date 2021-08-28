Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command transfers authority to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command [Image 3 of 6]

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command transfers authority to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Justin M. Swanson, commander of the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Aug. 28, 2021. The ceremony was symbolic of 310th ESC transferring the operational command post mission for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

    This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command transfers authority to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    Afghanistan
    Kuwait
    Iraq
    operation enduring freedom
    Operation spartan shield

