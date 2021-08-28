310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command transfers authority to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

Brig. Gen. Justin M. Swanson, commander of the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Aug. 28, 2021. The ceremony was symbolic of 310th ESC transferring the operational command post mission for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

