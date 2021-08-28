310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command transfers authority to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

Brig. Gen. Justin M. Swanson and Command Sgt. Maj. Keith A. Gwin, the command team for 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, case their unit colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Aug. 28, 2021. The ceremony was symbolic of 310th ESC transferring authority of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s operational command post mission to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

