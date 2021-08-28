Brig. Gen. Justin M. Swanson and Command Sgt. Maj. Keith A. Gwin, the command team for 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, case their unit colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Aug. 28, 2021. The ceremony was symbolic of 310th ESC transferring authority of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s operational command post mission to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 07:08
|Photo ID:
|6809614
|VIRIN:
|210828-A-RV385-013
|Resolution:
|5054x3243
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command transfers authority to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT