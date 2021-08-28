La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response

Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, rehearse hoist operations to prepare for possible search and rescue missions ahead of Hurricane Ida in Hammond, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2021. In addition to 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 34 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gabriel Ruiz)

