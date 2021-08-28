Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response [Image 4 of 4]

    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response

    HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Louisiana National Guard

    Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, rehearse hoist operations to prepare for possible search and rescue missions ahead of Hurricane Ida in Hammond, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2021. In addition to 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 34 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gabriel Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 00:39
    Photo ID: 6809471
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-D0491-1002
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 769.17 KB
    Location: HAMMOND, LA, US 
    This work, La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    hurricane Ida
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

