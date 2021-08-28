The Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 1-141 Field Artillery Battalion prepare in New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 27, 2021. In addition to 64 high-water vehicles and 61 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 13 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 00:40 Photo ID: 6809470 VIRIN: 210828-Z-SE049-1002 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 768.8 KB Location: LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.