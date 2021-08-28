Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response [Image 3 of 4]

    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 1-141 Field Artillery Battalion prepare in New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 27, 2021. In addition to 64 high-water vehicles and 61 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 13 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 00:40
    Photo ID: 6809470
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-SE049-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 768.8 KB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response
    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response
    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response
    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    hurricane Ida
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT