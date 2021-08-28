La. National Guard prepared, ready for Hurricane Ida response

The Louisiana National Guard lines up trucks and trailers ready to deliver food and water to affected citizens following Hurricane Ida at the Regional Staging Area in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, Aug. 28. 2021. In addition to 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 34 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

