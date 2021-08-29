Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti

    Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg 

    Special Operations Command South

    Haitians alongside U.S.service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and members of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) unload humanitarian aid off a CH-47 Chinook in Jeremie, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and USAID has delivered over 310,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck the area on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    SOUTHCOM
    humanitarian aid
    earthquake relief
    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
    JFTHaiti2021

