Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and members of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) load humanitarian aid onto a CH-47 Chinook in Port-au-Prince International Airport, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and USAID has delivered over 310,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck the area on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

