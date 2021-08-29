Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti

Haitians alongside U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and members of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) unload humanitarian aid off a CH-47 Chinook in Jeremie, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and USAID has delivered over 310,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck the area on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

