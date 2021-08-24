Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam and Korea Commissary Zone Manager Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership [Image 3 of 3]

    Guam and Korea Commissary Zone Manager Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership

    GUAM, GUAM

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 30, 2021) - Defense Commissary Agency's (DeCA) Zone 36 Manager Troy Green met with U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett as part of a quarterly visit to discuss updates and future planning Aug. 24.

    Green is responsible for commissaries in Guam and the Republic of Korea,
    encompassing 11 stores within his area of responsibility, including the Orote Commissary.

    Orote Commissary Store Director Leslie Carroll, DeCA Project Manager Noel Harris, and Navy Exchange Guam General Manager Director Lisa Ballejo were
    also in attendance during an office call at the NBG Headquarters.

    Guam and Korea Commissary Zone Manager Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership
    Guam and Korea Commissary Zone Manager Meets NBG Leadership
    Guam and Korea Commissary Zone Manager Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership

    Guam and Korea Commissary Zone Manager Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership

