Guam and Korea Commissary Zone Manager Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership

Photo By Valerie Maigue | SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 30, 2021) - Defense Commissary Agency's (DeCA) Zone 36 Manager...... read more read more Photo By Valerie Maigue | SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 30, 2021) - Defense Commissary Agency's (DeCA) Zone 36 Manager Troy Green met with U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett as part of a quarterly visit to discuss updates and future planning Aug. 24. Green is responsible for commissaries in Guam and the Republic of Korea, encompassing 11 stores within his area of responsibility, including the Orote Commissary. Orote Commissary Store Director Leslie Carroll, DeCA Project Manager Noel Harris, and Navy Exchange Guam General Manager Director Lisa Ballejo were also in attendance during an office call at the NBG Headquarters. see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 30, 2021) – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Zone 36 Manager met with DeCA Guam and military leaders as part of a quarterly visit to discuss updates and future planning.

Zone Manager Troy Green, met with U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett, during a two-week visit to Guam Aug. 24. Green is responsible for commissaries in Guam and the Republic of Korea, encompassing 11 stores within his area of responsibility, including the Orote Commissary.



“This was my first opportunity to meet Capt. Luckett since he took command and I’m very grateful for him taking the time to meet and allowing us to share the focused lines of effort that have been put in place by DeCA’s new Director William Moore,” Green said. “The vision is clear and compelling - to be the grocery provider of choice for our eligible patrons.”



Green said discussions with NBG leadership included streamlining the store’s supply chain and the potential use of E-Commerce and investing in a Click-to-Go online shopping system with a trusted payment platform.



“I quickly understood that Capt. Luckett has a keen understanding of how vital and important a role the commissary plays in the overall quality of life for the troops under his command,” Green said. “I also learned that he has a long-range vision to ensure the Commissary is forward looking and prepared to grow with the base demographic as the island sees troop strength increase over the next few years. I can truly say that our leadership shares that vision and is forward planning to make sure a stellar benefit grows with the population.”

The meeting also focused on Orote Commissary’s undertaking of a Commissary Sustainment Project led by DeCA Project Manager Noel Harris.



“Mr. Harris has assembled an interdisciplinary team of engineers to conduct a charrette as a participatory planning process to determine the best way forward for commissary facility updates and or renovations,” Green said. “(He) is one of our seasoned engineers and has extensive specialized experience on previous sustainment projects on Guam.”



Green said there have been some challenges that were brought on by the pandemic, but gave reassurances that DeCA is committed to working through the hurdles.



“COVID-19 has presented unprecedented logistical challenges around the world and the grocery world has also shared in in these disruptions,” Green said. “Early on in the pandemic, our agency made our overseas locations priority in our supply chain. Overseas shipments are still at the front of the line when orders are filled and are robust. Reserve stock levels are maintained in the case of shipping delays and air shipments have been utilized on several occasions.”



During the meeting, they also discussed the Orote Commissary recently being recognized at the DeCA 2019 Best Commissary Awards virtual ceremony July 29. The Orote Commissary was presented the Dan Daniel Award for the Best Large Commissary Overseas. The awards are given in five categories, determined by store location and size, and are named in honor of government officials who protected the commissary benefit and championed quality-of-life issues for the military and their families.



Green cited Leslie Carroll’s leadership as the Orote Commissary Store Director for nearly five years. He especially touted Caroll’s management and direction throughout the pandemic.



“It was a very productive meeting with Capt. Luckett and our team,” Carroll said. “I’m confident that we will continue working together to see our aligned vision and goals through and that we will continue providing and improving services for all of our commissary patrons. I’m looking forward to the future of our Orote Commissary.”