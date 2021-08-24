Guam and Korea Commissary Zone Manager Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 30, 2021) - Defense Commissary Agency's (DeCA) Zone 36 Manager Troy Green met with U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett as part of a quarterly visit to discuss updates and future planning Aug. 24.



Green is responsible for commissaries in Guam and the Republic of Korea,

encompassing 11 stores within his area of responsibility, including the Orote Commissary.



Orote Commissary Store Director Leslie Carroll, DeCA Project Manager Noel Harris, and Navy Exchange Guam General Manager Director Lisa Ballejo were

also in attendance during an office call at the NBG Headquarters.

