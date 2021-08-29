Marine Corps Cpl. Page honored in dignified transfer Aug. 29

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page of Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 29, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Page was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 16:30
|Photo ID:
|6809133
|VIRIN:
|210829-F-UK538-1447
|Resolution:
|5676x3784
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
