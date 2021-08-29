Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Cpl. Page honored in dignified transfer Aug. 29

    Marine Corps Cpl. Page honored in dignified transfer Aug. 29

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page of Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 29, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Page was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 16:32
    Photo ID: 6809132
    VIRIN: 210829-F-UK538-1432
    Resolution: 4746x3164
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Cpl. Page honored in dignified transfer Aug. 29 [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

