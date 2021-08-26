HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- (Aug. 25, 2021) Crew members assigned to the USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907) work the lines as they pull into port in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The USCGC Escanaba is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of around 100 conducting many of the service's missions, emphasizing law enforcement. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams.)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6808927
|VIRIN:
|210826-N-NA545-1057
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|CA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Escanaba arrives in Halifax [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
