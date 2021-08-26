Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CANADA

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- (Aug. 25, 2021) Cmdr. Benjamin Spector, the commanding officer of USCGC Escanaba, talks with the cutter crew as they pull into port in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907) is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of around 100 conducting many of the service's missions, emphasizing law enforcement. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Escanaba arrives in Halifax [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

