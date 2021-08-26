Escanaba arrives in Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- (Aug. 25, 2021) Cmdr. Benjamin Spector, the commanding officer of USCGC Escanaba, talks with the cutter crew as they pull into port in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907) is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of around 100 conducting many of the service's missions, emphasizing law enforcement. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams)

