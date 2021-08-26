HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- (Aug. 25, 2021) Cmdr. Benjamin Spector, the commanding officer of USCGC Escanaba, talks with the cutter crew as they pull into port in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907) is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of around 100 conducting many of the service's missions, emphasizing law enforcement. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6808924
|VIRIN:
|210826-N-NA545-1040
|Resolution:
|4213x2809
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|CA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Escanaba arrives in Halifax [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
