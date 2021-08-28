Evacuees from Afghanistan Settle in at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 28, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan select items from boxes of clothing donated by members of the base community, local Spanish community and various relief organizations at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Aug. 28, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

