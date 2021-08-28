NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 28, 2021) Children evacuated from Afghanistan play at a Naval Station (NAVSTA) temporary housing facility, Aug. 28, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6808602
|VIRIN:
|210828-N-CO914-1073
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Settle in at Naval Station Rota [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
