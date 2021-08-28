Evacuees from Afghanistan Settle in at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 28, 2021) Children evacuated from Afghanistan play at a Naval Station (NAVSTA) temporary housing facility, Aug. 28, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

