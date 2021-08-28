NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 28, 2021) American Red Cross volunteers hand out food to evacuees from Afghanistan at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Aug. 28, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6808605 VIRIN: 210828-N-CO914-1076 Resolution: 3106x2071 Size: 1.19 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Settle in at Naval Station Rota [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.